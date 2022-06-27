Censors delete discussion of Beijing's future COVID control

The current version of the Beijing Daily no longer has the phrase “in the next five years.” On Weibo, the hashtag “the next five years” was deleted. A search for it on the social media platform turns up a notice saying the topic could not be displayed “according to relevant laws, regulations and policies,” a common error message for topics deleted by the app's censors.

Since a surge of cases driven by the omicron variant in April, China has made mass testing requirements even more frequent. In Beijing, residents are now required to hold a negative test from within the last 72 hours to enter any public venue, including restaurants and offices.

Across the city, the government pushed to set up thousands of testing spots where a person can get swabbed.

Throughout the pandemic, China has stuck to its strategy of "clearing to zero" or "zero-COVID." It relies on mass testing, surveillance, and strict lockdowns to stop the virus from transmitting widely in the community.

Caption Workers wearing masks arrive at a work site near skyscrapers in the Central Business District, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Caption Delivery drivers wearing masks go about their work, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Caption Residents wearing masks past by a bike covered with a flower pattern rain cover, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Caption A worker wearing a mask unloads containers of fruit from a van, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Caption A man wearing a mask lowers his sunglasses to look at his phone, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Caption Students wearing face masks are accompanied by their relatives as they arrive at a primary school in Beijing, Monday, June 27, 2022. Primary and middle school students in Beijing return to campus on Monday after school classes being shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 controls. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Caption A student wearing a face mask arrives at a primary school in Beijing, Monday, June 27, 2022. Primary and middle school students in the capital city returned to school on Monday after school classes being shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 controls. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Caption A student wearing a face mask and holding an umbrella waves to her relative as she arrives at a primary school in Beijing, Monday, June 27, 2022. Primary and middle school students in the capital city returned to school on Monday after school classes being shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 controls. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)