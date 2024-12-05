Celtics withstand 3-point spree to beat the Pistons 130-120

The Celtics held a a double-digit lead until the fourth quarter, when Detroit hit four straight 3-pointers to come within eight points, 109-101, and force Boston coach Joe Mazzulla to put Brown back in. The Pistons cut it to five in the final minute on Tobias Harris' 3-pointer, but Pritchard's 3 sealed it.

Cade Cunningham had 27 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds for Detroit. Harris also scored 27 points, and Malik Beasley had 23 off the bench.

Takeaways

Pistons: Made 20 3-pointers — a season high — on 39 attempts, including three from Beasley and one from Marcus Sasser to get back in the game in the fourth.

Celtics: Even with Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday sidelined with injuries, the Celtics were too much for the Pistons.

Key moment

With 3:46 left, Porzingis was fouled driving to the basket. His momentum took him into the seats, where he slapped hands with a few fans before raising his arms to the crowd and getting a big cheer. He hit both free throws to give Boston a 121-107 lead.

Key stat

Sam Hauser made his second start of the year and scored 14 points in the third quarter en route to a season-high 20 points. He was 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Up next

The Celtics host Milwaukee on Friday night, and the Pistons visit New York on Saturday.

