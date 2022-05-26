Celtics run past Heat 93-80, move 1 win from NBA Finals

This series has seen massive momentum swings — a 44-14 Miami run in Game 1, a 60-21 Boston run in Game 2, a 46-20 Miami run to open Game 3 followed by a 57-33 Boston run in the same game, and a 26-4 spurt by the Celtics to open Game 4.

The Game 5 run was just as one-sided.

The score over a 6 1/2-minute stretch of the second half: Celtics 24, Heat 2. The turnaround was 59-58 Boston to 83-60 Boston, and that was that.

Boston outscored Miami 32-16 in the third quarter, holding the Heat to 17% shooting in that period. The margin was only 11 at that point — but soon, the game was in zero doubt. A 14-2 run was how Boston opened the fourth quarter, Brown capping the flurry by making three 3-pointers in a span of 2 1/2 minutes, and the lead was out to 23.

Brown then sealed matters with a down-the-lane dunk with 5:19 left, the lead was 18 at that point and the countdown was on for Boston.

The Celtics haven't reached the NBA Finals since 2010. There have been four East finals trips since then, with two losses to Miami and two to Cleveland. There were also two chances — Game 6 in 2012 against the Heat and Game 7 in 2018 against the Cavaliers — when the Celtics had a chance to claim the conference title simply by winning a game on their home floor.

They lost both, LeBron James serving as the official thwarter both times, with 45 points to save Miami in the 2012 game and 35 to lift Cleveland in the 2018 clincher.

He won’t be in the Celtics’ way Friday night.

Miami will need somebody to provide some semblance of an impersonation.

Offense was in short supply in the first half, but Miami's defense appeared to be giving the Heat hope. Miami led 19-17 after one and 42-37 at the break. Tatum was 1 for 9 at intermission, Butler 2 for 8, and the teams combined to shoot 37.8% from the field and 21.6% from 3-point range.

It was the lowest-scoring first half of a conference finals game since May 28, 2014, when the Heat and Indiana combined for 75 points at the break in what eventually became a 93-90 Pacers win.

And Miami, somehow, got colder to start the second half. The Celtics did not.

The Heat missed their first nine shots from the field after the break, not getting anything to fall until Butler fended off contact and scored on a drive that got Miami within 49-48 with 6:53 left in the third.

But soon, the Celtics had control. Of the game. And the series.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Marcus Smart picked up two fouls in the first 3:51 of the first quarter, then picked up two more in the first 3:15 of the third quarter. ... White and Robert Williams III were a combined 7 for 8 in the first half, while the rest of their teammates were a combined 6 for 26.

Heat: Tyler Herro (groin) missed a second consecutive game. ... Max Strus was 0 for 9, Kyle Lowry was 0 for 6, and the Heat starting guards are a combined 1 for 28 in their last two games. ... Miami missed its first six shots, a marked improvement after missing its first 14 to start Game 4.

HORFORD WATCH

Game 6 will be the 140th playoff game for Horford. Nobody has been in more postseason contests without appearing in the NBA Finals — something that he and the Celtics could change with one more win over Miami.

CELEBS

DJ Khaled was back in his customary seat near the Heat bench. Among the other stars in the sellout crowd: Alex Rodriguez, Paul Pogba, Jimmy Buffett, Xavien Howard and Brooks Koepka.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker defends during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives to the basket during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) go after a loose ball 126during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket as he is fouled by Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics centers Robert Williams III (44) and Al Horford (42) defend during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gestures during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gestures after scoring during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee