Celtics remove interim tag, name Joe Mazzulla head coach

Mazzulla, who is from Johnston, Rhode Island, was recognized as the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in October and November after leading the team to a league-best 18-4 record (.818).

Udoka, a longtime assistant in his first NBA head coaching job, led Boston to a 51-31 record last season — going 26-6 in the final 32 games. The Celtics then beat Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami on the way to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

But before training camp, the Celtics banned Udoka for a full season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly.

Despite what Mazzulla and the team have acknowledged have been extraordinary circumstances, Boston has emerged from that preseason cloud with the NBA's best record and as a team looking capable of capitalizing on its current championship window.

“All things considered, everything that we’ve went through this season as a team with coaching changes and guys getting injured, missing games and being in and out of the lineup. ... Overall, it’s been a hell of a start,” Tatum said after the Pistons' win.

