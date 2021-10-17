Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

“There’s been lots of amazing ideas over the past decades but it’s the implementation that really counts, so that’s what this is all about. So it's really a reason to be cheerful,” Thompson said.

The winners announced Sunday included a land-based coral farm in the Bahamas to restore dying coral reefs, a green hydrogen technology developed to transform how homes and buildings are powered, and an India-based technology that creates fuel from agricultural waste in a bid to stop crop burning.

The government of Costa Rica was honored for a project that pays local citizens to restore natural ecosystems, and the city of Milan was handed a prize for its Food Waste Hubs program, which recovers food from supermarkets and restaurants and distributes it to those in need.

In a pre-recorded short video, William said: “We are alive in the most consequential time in human history.”

“The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next 1,000," he said.

“Many of the answers are already out there," he added. “But we need everyone, from all parts of society. to raise their ambition and unite in repairing our planet.”.

The ceremony came days ahead of the COP26 U.N. climate change summit in Glasgow, which begins on Oct. 31.

Caption Yemi Alade, left, and Emma Thompson pose for photographers upon arrival at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt) Credit: Scott Garfitt Credit: Scott Garfitt

Caption Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan pose for photographers at The Earshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt) Credit: Scott Garfitt Credit: Scott Garfitt

Caption Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, pool) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Yemi Alade poses for photographers upon arrival at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt) Credit: Scott Garfitt Credit: Scott Garfitt

Caption British actress Emma Watson poses for a picture as she attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, pool) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Mohamed Salah poses for photographers upon arrival at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt) Credit: Scott Garfitt Credit: Scott Garfitt

Caption Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday 17th October. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, pool) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge poses for photographers at The Earshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt) Credit: Scott Garfitt Credit: Scott Garfitt