Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine

The Global Citizen-organized social media rally Friday urges governments, institutions, corporations and individuals to help fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other regions of the world. Celebrities are being asked to use their social media accounts to publicize the effort, using the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine.

Springsteen posted a video on social media Friday to show his support: “Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now,” he said. “Everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions.” Barbra Streisand tweeted a link to Global Citizen and wrote: “I supported and hope you will too.”