Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

Cease's previous 11-strikeout performance came on Aug. 29, 2021, against the Chicago Cubs.

Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth and Hendriks recorded his fifth save in the combined two-hitter.

Tim Anderson and Luis Robert opened the White Sox first with hits off Patrick Sandoval (1-1) and an error by left fielder Jo Adell moved them into scoring position. AJ Pollock had an RBI grounder and Jake Burger had a sacrifice fly.

Adam Engel hit an RBI double in the sixth.

OHTANI PRECAUTIONS

Angels trainer Mike Frostad said Ohtani was “doing better this morning” and there were currently no plans for an MRI or to put him on the injured list. Manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani could pitch at Boston later in the week. “I hope so,” Maddon said. “We’re just going to wait a day or two to figure that out.”

OPTION TIME

Each team optioned a pair of players to their Triple-A affiliates to get in compliance with the 26-man roster, which decreased from 28 on Monday after MLB added two temporary slots to make up for shortened spring training. Chicago sent INF Danny Mendick and LHP Anderson Severino to Charlotte. Mendick hit .250 with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games. Severino has a 6.14 ERA with nine strikeouts in six relief appearances. Los Angeles optioned RHP Elvis Peguero and RHP Andrew Wantz to Triple-A Salt Lake. Pegeuro had yet to appear for the Angels and is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in six minor league games. Wantz has a 6.00 ERA in three relief appearances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF David Fletcher was rested Monday as he works back to full strength from a hip strain he suffered on April 11. Frostad said the issue could affect Fletcher throughout the season. “There’s going to be days where he needs some time off," Frostad said. ... LHP José Quijada is “doing well” and has begun throwing again in Anaheim, according to Frostad. ... Maddon opted to rest 3B Anthony Rendon, but said he was feeling good. “To push him right now doesn’t seem like the right thing to do,” Maddon said. ... Frostad said RHP Griffin Canning (back) has more bullpen sessions this week as he rehabilitates from a reaggravated back issue that prompted Los Angeles to put him on the 60-day IL on March 16.

White Sox: OF Andrew Vaughn (hand/wrist) was unavailable on Monday, marking his third missed game since leaving Friday’s matchup after being hit by a pitch. Vaughn leads Chicago with 12 RBIs, ranks second in batting average (.283) and is third in hits (15). Manager Tony La Russa said Vaughn is day-to-day and is expected to return this week. ... OF Eloy Jiménez (hamstring) was throwing in the outfield during warmups. Jiménez had surgery on Tuesday to repair a tendon behind his right knee, which has kept him out since April 23. ... The White Sox noted that C Yasmani Grandal and RHP Lance Lynn underwent the same procedure to fix similar injuries. Jiménez is expected to return within six to eight weeks.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.12 ERA) gets the call to open a three-game series at the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.42 ERA) will start Tuesday in the first of a pair of crosstown games against the Cubs.

___

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout walks back to the dugout after striking out against Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his pinch-hit groundout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Home plate umpire Sean Barber, center, calls Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, safe at home after Abreu beat the tag of Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates after striking out Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout to end a baseball game Monday, May 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast