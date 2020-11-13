CDC: Wearing a mask could keep you from catching virus

Agency officials were influenced by a recent study led by Japanese researchers who used mannequin heads and artificial respirators to simulate the spread of coronavirus particles through the air, and assess how well masks blocked transmission.

It confirmed earlier research that masks work best when worn by an infected person who might spread it by coughing, sneezing or talking. Masks block about 60% of the amount of virus that comes out of an infected person, the study found.

But the researchers also found there was benefit when an uninfected person wearing a mask was unlucky enough to be near an infected person who wasn't wearing one. In that scenario, the amount of virus the uninfected person inhaled fell by 37% — to 50% — if they wore a mask.

When both people were wearing masks, the decline in virus particles reaching the second person was largest — close to 70%.

The study didn't perfectly mimic most real-world situations. For example, the heads were closer together than six feet, and the exhaling mannequin head was doing more of a constant cough than regular breathing.

But Brooks said the value of everyone wearing masks is suggested by several other studies of real-world situations — including one of customers in a Missouri hair salon, another on a U.S. aircraft carrier, and several others that tracked infections and deaths in places that adopted mask mandates.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.