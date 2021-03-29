CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike

“I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen,” she added.

Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. appealed to elected officials, community leaders and everyday Americans to maintain social distancing measures and mask wearing.

"We are doing things prematurely,” Fauci said, referring to moves to ease up on restrictions. Walensky appealed to Americans, “Just please hold on a little while longer.”

She added: “We are not powerless, we can change this trajectory of the pandemic."

Walensky pointed to an uptick in travel and loosening virus restrictions for the increase in cases. “People want to be done with this. I, too, want to be done with this,” Walensky said.

"We’ve seen surges after every single holiday,” she reiterated: “Please limit travel to essential travel for the time being.”