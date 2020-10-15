CBS News rebuilds MTV's old 'TRL' studio for election night

Shades will be drawn on the windows for the serious business of election night. For television networks, there's no bigger night to show off their wares than presidential election nights. CBS would not say how much it was spending to retrofit the new studio.

The coronavirus, which has driven millions of American workers into home offices, added to the challenge of creating the new studio, said David Bohrman, executive producer of the election night coverage.

Everyone who enters the studio preparing for the election must be tested for the coronavirus every day, he said.

The network's CBSN streaming service will provide continuous election coverage from 7 a.m. on November 3. On television, CBS will have Major Garrett reporting on voter integrity, Jeff Pegues on misinformation and Nancy Cordes on congressional races. Anthony Salvanto will run the decision desk, while Reince Prebius and Valerie Jarrett will be commentators.