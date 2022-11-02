CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

Moonves resigned from CBS on Sept. 9, 2018.

In a document outlining the findings of its investigation, the attorney general's office also outlined an alleged scheme by a Los Angeles police captain to try to cover up the allegations against Moonves.

The police captain, who was not named in the report, tipped off CBS that a woman had lodged a complaint against Moonves in the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood division.

The captain then met personally with Moonves and another CBS executive and fed them confidential information about the investigation. The captain also instructed the police officers investigating the complaint to “admonish” the woman not to go to the media with her allegations, according to the attorney general's office.

When the allegations ultimately became public anyway and Moonves resigned, the captain sent a note to a CBS contact saying, “We worked so hard to try to avoid this day.”

He also wrote a note to Moonves saying, “I’m deeply sorry that this has happened. I will always stand with, by and pledge my allegiance to you.”

The attorney general's office said it uncovered text messages between the police captain, CBS executives and Moonves that showed efforts to prevent the complaint from becoming public.

Withholding that information from shareholders, officials said, constituted insider trading and violated state laws meant to protect investors.

CBS is also required under the deal with the attorney general's office to reform its human resources practices around sexual harassment.