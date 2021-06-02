CBS is champ of television season for 13th consecutive year

The CBS drama “NCIS,” which aired its first episode in September 2003, was the most popular scripted show, averaging 12.5 million viewers per week. It has been TV's most popular drama for 11 of the last 12 years, a streak interrupted only by NBC's “This is Us.”

In a positive sign for the network, its second most popular show was the rookie drama “The Equalizer,” starring Queen Latifah.

Only one of the 35 most-watched programs of the season — CBS' “Young Sheldon” — was a comedy, Nielsen said.

NBC's three most popular scripted programs were the three Chicago-set dramas from veteran producer Dick Wolf. For Fox, the most popular shows were the Ryan Murphy-produced drama “911” and its spinoff, “911: Lone Star.”

ABC's favorite was the 21st most popular show on the list, “Grey's Anatomy.”

NBC was the most popular network in prime time last week, averaging 4 million viewers in live viewing. CBS had 3.6 million, Fox had 3 million, ABC had 2.9 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Ion Television had 970,000 and Telemundo had 930,000.

TNT was the most popular cable network with its NBA playoff coverage, averaging 2.41 million viewers last week. Fox News Channel had 1.91 million, MSNBC had 1.31 million, HGTV had 1.22 million and ESPN had 995,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 7.4 million viewers last week. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.4 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.8 million.

The 20 most popular shows for the week of May 24-30, their networks and viewerships:

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 8.96 million.

2. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.263 million.

3. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.259 million.

4. “FBI,” CBS, 7.08 million.

5. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.73 million.

6. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.55 million.

7. “911,” Fox, 6.35 million.

8. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.33 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.09 million.

10. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.79 million.

11. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 5.51 million.

12. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.21 million.

13. “This is Us,” NBC, 5.14 million.

14. “Station 19,” ABC, 4.59 million.

15. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 4.38 million.

16. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 4.33 million.

17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.25 million.

18. “United States of Al,” CBS, 4.06 million.

19. “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” NBC, 4.04 million.

20. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 4.03 million.