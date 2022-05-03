CBS declares television season victory with weeks to go

CBS issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would end the 2021-22 season as the most-watched television network in prime-time for the 14th straight time, and 19th time out of the past 20, according to figures provided by the Nielsen company.

The early victory dance coincided with CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, announcing its earnings on Tuesday. Although CBS' lead over second-place NBC (6.35 million to 6.25 million) isn't large, there was no pushback from NBC. Fox is currently third and ABC fourth.