Cayman Islands jails US college student in coronavirus case

The Cayman Compass newspaper reported that Judge Roger Chapple said during Tuesday's sentencing that the decision to violate safety measures was born of “selfishness and arrogance," adding in its report that Mack spent seven hours out in public without a face mask or social distancing.

“This was entirely deliberate and planned, as evidenced by her desire to switch her wristband the day before to a looser one that she was then able to remove,” he was quoted as saying, referring to the electronic tracking device.

Hughes said the sentence is the first of its kind, adding that Mack’s family is concerned: “They’re worried for her because she’s in prison in a foreign country on her own. While this is something she brought on herself, it’s very distressing for her.”

The couple have been together for seven months. Hughes said he doesn't know how they met. He noted that Ramgeet is a professional jet skier like Mack's father.

The couple are the first to be sentenced under an amended law targeting COVID-19 violators. The original law called for a $2,400 fine and up to six months in prison, while the recently amended law calls for a $12,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

Under the original law, a Canadian couple found guilty of violating coronavirus measures were ordered to pay a $1,200 fine each.

The Cayman Islands, a territory of nearly 62,000 people, has reported more than 300 coronavirus cases and two deaths.