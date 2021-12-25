Cavs sign coach Bickerstaff to multiyear contract extension

The Cavs won only 19 games in Bickerstaff's abbreviated first season, but were showing great promise before the season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleveland was ravaged by injuries last season, and finished 22-50.

Expectations were low heading into this season, but the arrival of rookie forward Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall draft pick, and veteran guard Ricky Rubio have been huge factors in the Cavs' rise.

“J.B. Bickerstaff is, with all certainty, the right head coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future,” general manager Koby Altman said. “The decision to extend J.B. is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a body of work since his arrival to Cleveland.”

With one of the NBA's youngest rosters, the Cavs have been a major surprise this season despite playing a demanding schedule. They've won 12 times against teams with winning records, and 14 wins have been by at least 10 points.

Cleveland's defense has improved dramatically under Bickerstaff. The Cavs have the league's third-best defensive rating and are second to Golden State in points allowed.

The Cavs host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B Bickerstaff yells instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 124-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B Bickerstaff, left, talks with Darius Garland in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)