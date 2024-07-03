Cavendish breaks Merckx’s record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory

Cavendish equaled Merckx's mark of 34 wins during the 2021 Tour and went close to No. 35 in the seventh stage last year when he was narrowly beaten to the line by Philipsen. He then crashed a day later and broke his right collarbone.

Merckx, the Belgian considered the most dominant rider in cycling history, won his 34 individual stages at the Tour from 1969-75.

