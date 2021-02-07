Cavaliers F Nance out up to 6 weeks with broken left hand

Nance, who has missed recent games with a sprained right wrist, broke the fourth metacarpal in his hand during the first quarter of Saturday night's 124-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The team did not say if Nance will need surgery.

Nance's loss is a setback for the Cavaliers, who have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season but are in the midst of a challenging stretch. Cleveland has lost three straight, five of six and will begin a five-game road trip — all against playoff contenders — on Monday in Phoenix.