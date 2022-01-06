Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12

Family members on Facebook have identified two of the victims as sisters Rosalee McDonald, 33, and Virginia Thomas, 30. The siblings each had multiple children but it’s unclear if all of them were home at the time of the fire or how many of them died. Messages were left with several people who said they knew or were related to the victims.
Fire officials initially said 13 people died, seven of them children, but those figures were updated Wednesday evening. Eight children and four adults were found dead, officials said.
Investigators photograph the scene of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators photograph the scene of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators gather near the entrance to the building of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators gather near the entrance to the building of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators gather near the entrance to the building of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators gather near the entrance to the building of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A response vehicle is parked near the scene of Wednesdays deadly fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A response vehicle is parked near the scene of Wednesdays deadly fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials pass flowers and other items left in memory of victims of Wednesdays fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials pass flowers and other items left in memory of victims of Wednesdays fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials walk near the scene of Wednesdays deadly fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials walk near the scene of Wednesdays deadly fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials gather by a response vehicle near the scene of Wednesdays deadly fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials gather by a response vehicle near the scene of Wednesdays deadly fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A passer-by looks over the barricade on the street of Wednesday's deadly fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A passer-by looks over the barricade on the street of Wednesday's deadly fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
