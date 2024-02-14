Caught at border with pythons in his pants, New York City man fined and sentenced to probation

They were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, according to court documents and a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman.

The Queens resident purchased the snakes, which were worth more than $2,500, at a reptile store in Canada, according to court documents.

Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by U.S. federal regulations listing them as “injurious to human beings.”

The Burmese python, one of the world's largest snakes, is considered a vulnerable species in its native Asia and is invasive in Florida, where it threatens native animals.

Bautista’s attorney had no comment.