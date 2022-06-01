Catherine Deneuve to receive Venice Film Festival honor

With her angular features, blonde hair and regal demeanor, Deneuve was a key figure in the French New Wave. She broke out after starring as the lovesick Geneviève in Jacques Demy's candy-colored musical “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg," which came out in 1964. It would lead to more lauded collaborations with Demy ("The Young Girls of Rochefort," “Donkey Skin”) as well as directors like Luis Buñuel, François Truffaut ("The Last Metro") and Roman Polanski ("Repulsion").

Now 78, Deneuve has worked consistently for nearly 60 years, transcending her ingenue beginnings to become one of the most recognizable and respected stars in the world. In addition to her 14 César Awards nominations and two wins, she was also nominated for best actress at the Oscars for “Indochine” from 1992.