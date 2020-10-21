Cathay Pacific cuts 8,500 jobs, shutters regional airline

“We have to do this to protect as many jobs as possible, and meet our responsibilities to the Hong Kong aviation hub and our customers.”

The restructuring plan will cost about 2.2 billion Hong Kong dollars ($283.8 million), the company said.

Executive pay cuts will also continue throughout 2021 and there will be no pay increments for 2021 nor bonuses for this year for all Hong Kong employees, Cathay Pacific said. Ground staff will also be offered a voluntary leave plan in the first half of next year.

In June, Cathay Pacific raised 39 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5 billion) in a recapitalization plan that gave the city’s government a stake of about 6% in the airline.

