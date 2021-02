Catalans vote for regional govt, test the separatists' power

According to pre-election surveys, the Mediterranean region bordering France is still roughly split between those who support the creation of a Catalan state and those want to remain part of Spain.

For Albert Pérez, a 38-year-old architect, the pandemic had no impact in his vote. He backed Together for Catalonia because Pérez wanted to show his support for Carles Puigdemont, the leader of the ineffective breakaway bid in Oct. 2017.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in its aftermath and has won a European Parliament seat after avoiding extradition.

“It makes me very mad that the Spanish state could just take away our president,” Pérez said after casting his ballot in Barcelona.

But Andrea Marín, a 29-year-old social worker, said the pandemic has increased her desire for a continued union with Spain.

“I voted for the Socialists because I don’t want my vote to go the separatists,” she said. “They are already spending a lot of money on promoting the separatist cause when what matters today is the economy and ending the pandemic.”

With Spain still suffering from a post-Christmas spike in coronavirus infections, the vote was held under strict health regulations. Voters must wear face masks, use hand disinfectant and remain at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart while queuing.

Those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 were encouraged to vote between 9 a.m. and noon, while the final hour is reserved for voters who are either infected or under quarantine.

Authorities turned produce markets, auditoriums and even an old bull ring in Tarragona as new polling stations to help spread people out.

Voting went off without a hitch at the vast majority of polling stations, according to authorities, but some citizens tapped for election day duty expressed their concerns about becoming infected

“You don’t feel safe. You are exposed,” said 35-year-old Miriam Martínez, working at a polling station set up at a produce market in Barcelona. “You are inside a space for many hours, which although it is ventilated, is still closed and you are in contact with a lot of people.(…) But it is what we have to do.”

Virus fears, rainy weather and the relatively calmer political climate compared to the last election in December 2017 tamped down on turnout. By 6:00 p.m., turnout was 45% compared to 68% four years ago.

Officials are expected to announce preliminary results around 10:00 p.m., but a record number of mail-in votes may mean the full results will take longer than usual.

And a potential future regional government will likely hinge on deal-making between parties that could take days or longer to conclude.

Even if the separatists hold their majority in Catalonia's regional legislature, there is no guarantee they will overcome the infighting that broke out in their coalition government as the dream of independence remained elusive.

While Together for Catalonia maintains a more radical stance on breaking away from Spain in the short term, the Republic Left of Catalonia has set winning an amnesty from central authorities for the jailed leaders as its top priority for now.

___

Renata Brito contributed to this report.

People line up outside a polling station, before casting their vote for the regional Catalan election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A man waits at a polling station set up in a market, before casting his vote for the regional Catalan election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A woman working at a polling station set up in a market, is taken the temperature during the regional Catalan election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A woman casts her vote for the regional Catalan election at a polling station set up in a market in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

People line up and cast their votes at a polling station set up at the Tarraco Arena Plaza, a former renamed Tarragona Bullring, during regional Catalan election in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A man working at a polling station in the Barcelona University gestures to people waiting in line to cast their vote for the Catalan regional election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

A man waits to cast his vote for the Catalan regional election at a polling station in the Barcelona University in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain's northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region's secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana