Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks

The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday that it was leaving the Barcelona-based government headed regional President Pere Aragonès of senior coalition member Republican Left of Catalonia. The move came a week after its leading member in the Catalan Cabinet was fired by Aragonès.

The official breakup ends a partnership that had existed between the two main pro-secession parties since they joined forces for a regional election in 2015. They had the shared goal of boosting the separatists' hold on power in the wealthy region, where many resident feel different from the rest of Spaniards.