Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

Major League Baseball has cracked down on technology being used on the field since the Houston Astros used live TV feeds to steal opposing teams’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series championship and part of the 2018 season.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A. J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season. The Astros also were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

No word on if Castro had the ringer on vibrate.

Mark Melancon worked around a walk in the ninth for his 16th save. Zach Thompson (3-9) took the loss.

DIAMONDBACKS MOVES

Arizona recalled OF Cooper Hummel and optioned C Jose Herrera to Triple-A Reno.

Hummel, who primarily played outfield in his first stint with Arizona, will back up catcher Carson Kelly. Hummel hit .171 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 50 games with the Diamondbacks earlier in his rookie season.

Herrera hit .189 with five RBIs in 47 games with the Diamondbacks.

PIRATES MOVES

The Pirates optioned OF Cal Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis when they called up Castro. Mitchell hit .204 with four homers in 44 games with Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-10, 3.96 ERA) is 4-1 with a 3.44 ERA his last six home starts heading into Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh RHP Mitch Keller (3-8, 4.21).

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tommy Henry throws to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy (30) looks to umpire Erich Bacchus after stealing second base under the tag by Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis hits a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman forces out Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas (5) on a ball hit by Ketel Marte during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix.