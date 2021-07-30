Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

“We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously. We fully support the commissioner’s decision,” the team said in a statement after the MLB announcement.

Castro was was accused of sexual assault in connection with a 2011 incident in Chicago but was not charged. Rizzo said Castro was vetted before the Nationals signed him to a two-year contract in January 2020, adding that he was “angered” by the new allegations.

The 31-year-old Castro is a 12-year major league veteran and a four-time All-Star who has played for the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He played 87 games for Washington this season, mostly starting at third base.

