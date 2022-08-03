Castellanos HR after overturned call, Phils beat Braves 3-1

Phillies newcomer David Robertson, acquired in a series of deals ahead of the trade deadline, worked a scoreless ninth for his first Philadelphia save after locking down 14 wins for the Chicago Cubs.

The Braves wasted 6 2/3 scoreless innings by Charlie Morton, who turned in another strong performance by Atlanta's rotation.

Over the last five games, the starters have surrendered just 16 hits and three runs in 33 innings, with seven walks and 40 strikeouts.

The Braves are leading the NL wild-card race and but have their sights set higher as they hit the road for a rare five-game series against the first-place Mets.

New York came into the day 2 1/2 games ahead of the World Series champion Braves, who have won four straight NL East titles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves C Travis d'Arnaud was set to start behind the plate, but a stomach bug forced a change of plans. William Contreras got the nod on short rest after playing the night before.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Return home to begin a four-game series Thursday against the Nationals. Newly acquired Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels) will get the nod against a Washington team that no longer has star slugger Juan Soto. OF Brandon Marsh, acquired from the Angels in a separate trade, is also expected to join the Phillies on Thursday.

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA) will get the nod in Thursday's series opener against the Mets, while newcomer Jake Odorizzi — acquired in a flurry of trades ahead of the deadline — is scheduled to make his Braves debut with a start in Saturday's doubleheader. Another deadline addition, RHP Raisel Iglesias, will join the bullpen in New York. RHP Jay Jackson was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the open spot on the pitching staff Wednesday.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos catches a fly ball from Atlanta Braves' William Contreras in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos catches a fly ball from Atlanta Braves' William Contreras in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia (11) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia (11) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) hits a double in the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) hits a double in the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) makes a leaping catch on a fly ball from Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) makes a leaping catch on a fly ball from Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore