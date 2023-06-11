Castellanos' homer helps Phillies to series win over Dodgers

Freeman led off the sixth with a towering solo shot off Gregory Soto to pull Los Angeles to 3-1. The Phillies got the run back in the bottom of the inning on backup catcher Garrett Stubbs’ beautifully executed safety squeeze bunt that scored Bryson Stott. Heyward’s two-out solo shot to right in the seventh off Seranthony Dominguez made it a two-run game again.

The Phillies pulled away with three runs and five hits in the bottom of the seventh off rookie right-hander Nick Robertson.

The Dodgers used eight pitchers in a bullpen game that was necessitated because left-hander Julio Urías remained sidelined with a left hamstring strain. The Dodgers had targeted Sunday’s game for the return of Urías, who last pitched on May 18. But Urias didn’t feel comfortable following his last bullpen session.

Caleb Ferguson (3-3) was the opener and gave up a run and three hits in one inning.

Los Angeles loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth against José Alvarado. But the Dodgers managed just one run on Max Muncy’s groundout, as Alvarado struck out J.D. Martinez and pinch-hitter Chris Taylor to end the threat.

MAGNIFICENT MARSH

Philadelphia center fielder Brandon Marsh made a stellar, run-saving catch in front of the wall in left-center field on Muncy’s drive in the third inning. The Dodgers would have scored at least one run, and likely two, but Marsh ran a long way before leaping on the warning track for the final out of the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: The Phillies activated 3B Alec Bohm prior to the game. Bohm had missed 11 contests with a left hamstring strain. He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a double-play grounder. To make room for Bohm, Philadelphia optioned INF Drew Ellis to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: After an off day, begin a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Los Angeles RHP Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.21) faces White Sox RHP Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.72).

Phillies: Open four-game series at Arizona on Monday night. LHP Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.37) starts for the Diamondbacks. The Phillies haven’t announced their starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP