BreakingNews
Buffalo Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
journal-news logo
X

Casey says he'll undergo surgery for prostate cancer

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania says he'll undergo surgery for prostate cancer, but is expected to make a full recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer but is expected to make a full recovery.

Casey, 62, said in a statement that he was diagnosed last month.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.”

He said he will undergo surgery in the coming months and is confident that treatment will allow him to continue working in the Senate “with minimal disruption.”

Casey, serving his third term, has not said whether he will run for a fourth term in 2024, a year when Democrats face a difficult 2024 Senate map.

At 16 years in the Senate, Casey is already the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history.

Casey is a key ally of labor unions and President Joe Biden. In Congress, Casey has backed all of Biden’s top priorities and forged a close relationship with the president, at least in part because they share the same hometown of Scranton.

In Other News
1
Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'
2
FTC proposes rule that would ban noncompete clauses
3
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
4
UConn's Auriemma to miss 4th game this season due to illness
5
Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at border
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top