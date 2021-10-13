Case against accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter plods on

Bowers faces a potential death sentence if convicted, but his lawyers have said in court documents that he has been willing to plead guilty in return for a sentence of life without parole, an offer prosecutors apparently did not accept. There is no trial date set.

Pittsburgh police Officer Andrew Miller testified Wednesday that he heard Bowers say, “I had to do it, Jews are the children of Satan. They're murdering our children.”

Another Pittsburgh officer, John Persin, said Bowers spelled out the initials HIAS, an acronym for a Maryland nonprofit group that helps refugees find safety and freedom. The organization, founded as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society in 1881, says it is guided by Jewish values and history.

Pittsburgh police homicide detective Robert Shaw told Ambrose that he read Bowers his Miranda rights against self-incrimination in an ambulance, and that Bowers invoked his right to legal counsel. Miranda rights were repeated to Bowers in the hospital where he was taken for treatment, Shaw said.

