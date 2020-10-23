Carson Wentz rallies Eagles to 22-21 win over Giants

Wentz threw a perfect strike to Scott and the backup running back made an excellent catch to give Philadelphia the lead. The 2-point conversion failed, but Jones was sacked and fumbled on the ensuing possession.

The Eagles (2-4-1) and Giants (1-6) are right in the mix in the NFC East, led by Dallas (2-4).

Wentz threw for 359 yards and two TDs and ran for a score.

Jones had only the end zone ahead of him away when he took off running from the Giants 12 in the third quarter. He was well ahead of everyone chasing him until he stumbled and got tackled before he could get up at 8.

A pass interference penalty against Nickell Robey-Coleman on third down gave the Giants another try, and Wayne Gallman ran in from the 1 to give them a 14-10 lead.

Jones’ 80 yard run was the longest by a Giants quarterback and tied for the fourth-longest in team history. Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, couldn’t resist poking some fun at Jones. He tweeted: “I mean i can’t even say anything cause i would never be able to run that far either.”

Jones threw a 39-yard TD pass to Golden Tate in the first quarter.

Questionable play-calling cost the Eagles early in the fourth quarter. Wentz completed a 40-yard pass to Travis Fulgham and the Eagles reached the 7 when Jalen Hurts came in to run an option and gained no yards. After Wentz ran to the 3, Eagles coach Doug Pederson went for it on fourth down. The call was a fade to No. 5 tight end Hakeem Butler, who has no career catches. Logan Ryan broke it up.

The Giants then drove 97 yards to take a 21-10 lead.

Philadelphia’s depleted offense picked up where it left off against Baltimore when it scored 22 fourth-quarter points in a 30-28 loss. Using a no-huddle often on the opening drive, Wentz led the Eagles 75 yards and ran in from the 1 for his fifth TD rushing to make it 7-0. Wentz scrambled 3 yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive going and connected with Richard Rodgers for 18 yards to the 1 to set up the score.

But the Eagles reverted to their mistake-prone ways until the final 6 1/2 minutes.

REVOLVING DOOR

Left guard Sua Opeta became the 10th offensive lineman to start for the Eagles this season and fourth to make his first NFL start.

INJURIES

Giants: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) left in the second half.

Eagles: WR DeSean Jackson, RT Lane Johnson, DT Hassan Ridgeway (biceps) and DB Craig James (hamstring) left in the second half.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) on Monday Night Football on Nov. 2.

Eagles: Host the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 1.

___

New York Giants' Daniel Jones runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

New York Giants' Daniel Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

New York Giants' Daniel Jones (8) fumbles after being hit by Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Credit: Derik Hamilton Credit: Derik Hamilton

New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) tumbles after trying to leap over Philadelphia Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc (34) as Josh Sweat (94) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Credit: Derik Hamilton Credit: Derik Hamilton

New York Giants' Daniel Jones (8) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Nathan Gerry (47) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Credit: Derik Hamilton Credit: Derik Hamilton

New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) tries to leap over Philadelphia Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Credit: Derik Hamilton Credit: Derik Hamilton

New York Giants' Wayne Gallman (22) and Kaden Smith (82) celebrate after Gallman's touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

New York Giants' Blake Martinez reacts after a missed sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola