Carson Hocevar wins All-Star Open; Nemechek, Gragson also advance to All-Star Race main event

Hocevar started second in the All-Star Open and took the lead in his No. 77 Chevrolet with a two-tire pit stop during the yellow flag for a halfway break. The Spire Motorsports driver cruised to a 0.697-second win over Nemechek, whose No. 42 Toyota charged from sixth to second over the final seven laps.

“It’s super big for this team,” Hocevar said. “It’s great to win, especially being challenged by tires there. I had my hands full. We definitely have to go to work here on our race car because I didn’t really like it. But it’s a good sign that we didn’t like it and we were still pretty quick there.”

Ty Dillon finished third, followed by Erik Jones and Michael McDowell.

Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen finished 13th after leading the first 54 laps on the 0.625-mile oval. The New Zealand native, who is in his first full Cup Series season after winning three Supercar championships in Australia, fell from first to sixth on a four-tire pit stop during the halfway caution.

“I don’t know whether to smile or cry,” said van Gisbergen, who is ranked 35th in the points standings with one top 10 this season. “It’s been a dismal year for us, but I feel like we’re getting better every week. This shows it. It was awesome to lead some laps. I was out front driving like a grandma and felt like it was easy. We’re getting better.”

Costly penalty

Ryan Preece finished 11th in the Open after being sent to the rear from second place on a restart with 17 laps remaining. Preece said he unintentionally ran over the commitment line before which drivers must choose whether they are restarting on the inside or outside lane.

“It’s really nonexistent from inside the car,” Preece said. “You can’t see it. So I just hooked a left going across the line, figuring it’s in that area. I’m frustrated because if you have a situation like that, put a cone out there so we can see it. Our Ford Mustang was super fast, and I think we were the only one that was making some waves. It’s heartbreaking to have a run like that taken away.”

NASCAR repainted the restart commitment line before the start of the All-Star Race.

More money

The All-Star Race winner’s share has been $1 million since the 2003 event, and some drivers have grumbled that an increase for inflation is well overdue.

“I definitely think it should get raised,” 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney said this week. “That’s the only thing about the All-Star Race I’d probably change. I don’t want to get greedy, but I think you can raise it to $3 million.”

Bubba Wallace said he’d suggest $5 million but would be good for a bump to $3 million.

"They've got more TV money, so why not," Wallace said, referring to NASCAR's media rights raising to $1.1 billion annually in a deal starting this year.

Up next

The Cup Series will race May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the season. Christopher Bell won last year's race, which was shortened from 600 to 374 miles by rain.

Kyle Larson missed the 2024 race after arriving late because the Indianapolis 500 was delayed by rain. The Hendrick Motorsports star again will attempt to become the fifth driver to race the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

