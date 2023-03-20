Carson Briere charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs

It’s unclear if Briere or Carrozzi have lawyers who can speak on their behalf.

Briere and two other athletes were placed on interim suspension, while the school investigated the matter.

A message seeking comment left with a Mercyhurst athletic department spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

Last week, the 23-year-old Briere apologized in a statement released through the NHL’s Flyers.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” he said. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Danny Briere, who was promoted to run the Flyers after Chuck Fletcher was fired two weeks ago, said he was shocked to see his son’s actions and called them “inexcusable,” while saying his son "accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

Mercyhurst previously released a statement saying the actions displayed in the video fall short of the school’s “belief in the inherent dignity of each person," adding the school’s “tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and atone for harmful actions.”

Carson Briere previously was dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules.

