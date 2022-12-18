Carr helps No. 7 Texas beat Stanford 72-62

The Longhorns started slow against Stanford, just like they did Monday night when they trailed at halftime and needed overtime to beat Rice 87-81. They didn’t need as long to get on track this time, though they still had some late struggles.

Carr made a second-chance, tiebreaking 3-pointer after Allen had a layup blocked to put Texas up 34-31 right after halftime. He then had a defensive rebound that led to a 3 by Tyrese Hunter before his steal and pass ahead to Dylan Disu for a one-handed slam.

The Longhorns had as much as a 58-42 lead after Hunter’s 3 with 11 1/2 minutes left before missing 11 shots in a row. Stanford went on a 13-1 run and was within 59-55, but it never got closer after Carr made the drought-ending jumper with 6:08 left.

Terry is in his second stint as a Longhorns assistant. He also has previous head coaching experience at Fresno State and UTEP. Beard is two seasons into a guaranteed seven-year contract that pays him more than $5 million per year.

Stanford: The Cardinal have struggled despite have so much experience — they returned eight of their top nine rotation players from last season. They are 0-2 in Pac-12 play and 1-5 overall against teams from major conferences after losing to Texas for the second year in a row in the Pac-12 Coast To Coast Challenge. The Longhorns won 60-53 last December in Las Vegas.

Texas: The Longhorns have been ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP poll this season, but they are trying now to get their feet back under them after a difficult week.

Stanford plays another neutral-site game, Thursday against Loyola Chicago in Santa Cruz, California.

Texas is home against Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday night.

