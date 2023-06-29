Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card

BreakingNews
Nation & World
10 minutes ago
Caroline Wozniacki says that she is returning to competition three years after she retired from professional tennis

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced Thursday that she is returning to competition three years after she retired.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it will grant her a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open.

"Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role," Wozniacki wrote on Twitter. "We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait!"

Wozniacki, who turns 33 next month, has not played since the 2020 Australian Open.

