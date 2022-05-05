Carolina's Raanta out of Game 2 after Pastrnak's hit to head

Raanta was playing the puck when Pastrnak skated in and hit Raanta in the helmet with his right glove as he went by. Raanta went down with blood coming from near his nose or mouth after the play in Game 2.

Raanta was helped off and replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov at the 7:47 mark. He had 35 saves in the 5-1 win in Game 1 after earning his first playoff start while No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen is out with a lower-body injury from late in the regular season.