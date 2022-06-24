Carnival shares cruise higher on gains in revenue, bookings

However, the company posted a $1.83 billion second-quarter loss and said the effects of the pandemic and higher fuel prices will lead to another loss in the third quarter.

The cruise industry was shut down by the pandemic and chafed under regulations that were only recently eased by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even now, a nascent recovery in cruising is uneven, with more demand in the U.S. for nearby cruises, such as Carnival trips to the Caribbean, than more far-flung itineraries.