Carnival returns to French Riviera, as virus fears recede

Public celebrations in the city on the French Mediterranean coast started in the early 19th century to honor visiting nobility. There were street battles in which people pelted one another with flour and eggs. By the late 1800s a modern version of the Carnival emerged after the local painter, Alexis Mossa designed grotesque characters and put them on floats.

The Carnival is a rare event in the French republic that offers a chance for royalty to return. In line with this year’s theme, the king and queen have human faces perched on animal bodies — and giant crowns, of course. They will be overseeing their subjects in the city’s main Massena Square until the end of the month when they will be burned and buried.

French political leaders need not feel shunned. Candidates for April's presidential election are featured as well. Their giant faces are perched on the bodies of crabs.

“They are in a basket of crabs,” said Pierre Povigna, a fourth generation “carnivalier” from Nice, whose family has designed the royal floats for decades. "It’s a famous dish, le panier des crabes, a crab basket,” Povigna explained. But before serving it, crabs are put in a basket and they turn on one another, they go after one another with their claws, he said.

The city will be divided into carnival zones for the next two weeks and while Nice celebrates “a return to life,” according to Povigna, residents and tourists will only be allowed to access the festivities with a vaccination pass in line with national health regulations. Masks are recommended, but not mandatory outdoors.

However, city officials are expected to announces new rules at the opening ceremony Friday evening.

In a sign that Nice, like the rest of France, is ready to turn the page and its back to the pandemic, a journalist reporting from the decorated and illuminated Massena Square for BFM television ended her report by taking off her surgical mask and covering her eyes with a Venetian mask instead. “I urge you to do the same,” she said.

Caption A woman photographs carnival floats at a warehouse in Nice, southern France, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Caption A carnival float figure of France's President Emmanuel Macron sits at a warehouse in Nice, southern France, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Caption Carnival figures of French presidential candidates sit at a warehouse in Nice, southern France, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Caption People look at carnival floats at a warehouse in Nice, southern France, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Caption A wrapped up carnival float is pictured at a warehouse in Nice, southern France, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Caption A carnival figure of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is pictured at a warehouse in Nice, southern France, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.