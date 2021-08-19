Carnegie adjusts program for return, adds Beethoven cycle

Opening night on Oct. 6 will be the first performance at the hall since closing March 13, 2020.

Pianist Yuja Wang will perform Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in place of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Nézet-Séguin, Carnegie said Thursday. The program also includes Valerie Coleman’s “Seven O’Clock Shout,” commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra to honor frontline workers and celebrate human connection; Iman Habibi’s “Jeder Baum spricht” on climate crisis; and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. The concert will be broadcast on radio worldwide.