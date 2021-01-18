Carmaker Stellantis shares jump in Milan, Paris on first day

The merger is aimed at creating 5 billion euros in annual savings. The new company will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan.
Fiat Chrysler, which was created from the merger of the Italian and U.S. car companies in 2014, closed Friday down 4.35% at 12.57 euros, having gained in previous days. Its closing market capitalization was under 20 billion euros, far off its 2018 highs of more than 30 billion euros.
The new Stellantis logo is seen on the day of the stock market debut, at the historic Mirafiori headquarters in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest car company in the world. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Credit: Marco Alpozzi
Credit: Marco Alpozzi
The new Stellantis logo was added on the side of the other logos of the group, on the day of the stock market debut, at the historic Mirafiori headquarters in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest car company in the world. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Credit: Marco Alpozzi
Credit: Marco Alpozzi
The new Stellantis logo was added on the side of the other logos of the group, on the day of the stock market debut, at the historic Mirafiori headquarters in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest car company in the world. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Credit: Marco Alpozzi
Credit: Marco Alpozzi
Logos of car companies are seen on the facade of the building housing the Stellantis headquarters in Lijnden, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest car company in the world. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Exterior view of the building housing the Stellantis headquarters in Lijnden, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest car company in the world. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Exterior view of the building housing the Stellantis headquarters in Lijnden, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest car company in the world. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Logos of car companies are seen on the facade of the building housing Stellantis headquarters in Lijnden, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest car company in the world. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong