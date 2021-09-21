Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

Auto Nation is the largest chain of car and truck dealerships in the U.S., with more than 300 locations nationwide. The company says it has sold more than 13 million vehicles.

Manley will retain ties with Stellantis as a board member of the Stellantis Foundation. The native of Britain said “the time feels right for me to open a new chapter,” after 20 years first with Chrysler, then with Fiat Chrysler and finally Stellantis.

Tavares said in a statement that he was sorry to see Manley go.

“It’s been my privilege to know Mike first as a competitor, then as a partner and colleague in the creation of Stellantis, but most importantly, always as a friend,’’ the Stellantis CEO said. “From the very earliest days of our discussions, we shared a truly common vision, belief and commitment and it’s on these solid foundations, built over the past several years, that Stellantis has delivered its impressive early results.”

___

Krisher reported from Detroit.