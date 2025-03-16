Alonso crashes out of wet and wild F1 Australian Grand Prix. Norris maintains lead

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has hit the barriers at turn eight on lap 34 of 57, sending the safety car out for the second time in the Australian Grand Prix
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain leads teammate Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain leads teammate Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
Nation & World
By STEWART BELL – Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
X

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has hit the barriers at turn eight on lap 34 of 57, sending the safety car out for the second time in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Melbourne race had a thrilling start with Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar out on the formation lap, and Alpine's Jack Doohan and Williams' Carlos Sainz — who won here last year driving for Ferrari — crashing out on the opening lap in treacherously wet conditions at the Albert Park circuit.

McLaren’s Lando Norris still leads with more than 20 laps remaining, ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Williams driver Carlos Sainz of Spain's car is taken from the track after he crashed during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Team RB driver Isack Hadjar of France is assisted by a track marshal after his car hit a wall on the formation lap ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as massive...
2
Young scientists see career pathways vanish as schools adapt to federal...
3
Education Department staff cuts could limit options for families of...
4
NASA's stuck astronauts welcome their newly arrived replacements to the...
5
Alex Ovechkin scores 887th goal to move within 8 of breaking Wayne...