Carlos Alcaraz saves match point to remain in French Open

“It's great that the people talk about you, think that I’m going to be No. 1 in the world, but of course it’s a little bit of pressure on me,” Alcaraz said. “But I try not to think about it.”

He had trailed by two sets to one. He had been a point from defeat. He had been down 3-0 in the fifth set. He made 74 unforced errors. He accumulated 31 break points but frittered away 23 of them. None of that mattered. On a day he was not at his best — never quite able to show off all of the shot-making that carried him to a tour-high four titles and a 30-3 record in 2022, and that earlier this month made him the first player ever to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same clay-court tournament — he thought and hustled his way through the finish line.

“At the end of the third set, I thought I was going to lose,” Alcaraz said. “I knew I had to change something or I would lose.”

The day also included straight-set victories for defending champion Djokovic and 13-time champion Nadal, along with a comeback from a two-set hole for No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, who like Alcaraz needed to save a match point.

There were losses for reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu — the 19-year-old's French Open debut ended against Aliaksandra Sasnovich with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 defeat — and No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari, while Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-4. Seeded Americans Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova — who defeated Naomi Osaka in the first round — Sebastian Korda and John Isner advanced. So did past Grand Slam champs Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens.

Most attention, however, was on Alcaraz, just as it has been for much of 2022 as everyone searches for the Next Big Thing to supplant the Big Three in men's tennis.

The guy some call “Carlitos” — and who refers to himself as “Charlie” — is skilled. He is tenacious. He is young; in April, in fact, he became the youngest man to break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings since Nadal did it in 2005.

This is just the sixth Grand Slam tournament for Alcaraz, whose best showing was the U.S. Open quarterfinals last September. It was the 42nd Slam for the 44th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas, who also has one quarterfinal appearance to his name.

Alcaraz improved to 18-1 on clay this season, another reason his name is in the discussion, along with Djokovic's and Nadal's chiefly, about who could leave Roland Garros with the title. That lone loss came at the Monte Carlo Masters last month against Korda — who happens to be Alcaraz's next opponent.

Alcaraz said he will re-watch that match to see how to try to reverse the result. Good as he might already be, his oft-stated desire to keep improving bodes well for what might come down the road.

He called the back-and-forth struggle against Ramos-Vinolas “a lesson.”

“I need to learn from these types of matches,” Alcaraz said, “these types of situations.”

Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shouts as he wins the fourth set against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz volleys the ball to Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, front, serves the ball to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament on the Simonne Mathieu court at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption Britain's Emma Raducanu hides her face as she plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning against Argentina's Sebastian Baez in five sets, 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5, in their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena

Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets, 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays a shot against Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena

Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he defeats Slovakia's Alex Molcan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Slovakia's Alex Molcan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus