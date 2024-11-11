Breaking: Lakota East HS principal ordered on administrative leave

Carlos Alcaraz beaten by Casper Ruud in his opening match at the ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz looked little like the player who won two Grand Slams this year in a 6-1, 7-5 loss to Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Denmark's Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Denmark's Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Nation & World
By ANDREW DAMPF – Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz looked little like the player who won two Grand Slams this year in a 6-1, 7-5 loss to Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals on Monday.

It marked Ruud’s first victory over Alcaraz in five career meetings and the result could make it difficult for Alcaraz to advance from the round-robin stage at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon this year to boost his career total to four Grand Slam titles. But he also struggled at the Paris Masters recently and dropped behind Alexander Zverev to No. 3 in the rankings this week.

Ruud reached the semifinals and final in his first two appearances at the season-ending tournament in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Alcaraz was broken when he served for the second set at 5-4.

Later in Alcaraz's and Ruud's group, Zverev plays Andrey Rublev.

The top two finishers from each group advance to the semifinals.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz beat Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev, respectively, in the other group on Sunday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Denmark's Casper Ruud returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Denmark's Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Denmark's Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump chooses New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to United...
2
When to catch the last supermoon of the year
3
CeeDee Lamb throws shade after losing the ball in the sun as Jerry...
4
Man killed in Tuskegee University shooting in Alabama is identified. 16...
5
Kremlin rejects reports of a conversation last week between Putin and...