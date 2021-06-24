Carlisle takes over Pacers for 2nd time after leaving Mavs

The Pacers are betting Carlisle, a one-time assistant on Larry Bird’s coaching staff, will bring stability to a veteran team that was eliminated in the play-in round, ending a streak of five consecutive playoff appearances.

Carlisle is 836-689 overall in tenures with the Pacers, Pistons and Mavs. He spent the last 13 seasons in Dallas, going 555-478 and winning the franchise’s only NBA title in 2011. With Indiana, Carlisle went 181-147 in four seasons.

What they’re getting in Carlisle is something they didn’t have in Bjorkgren — a coach with a long track record.

The question will be how he fits in?

Players told Pritchard in exit interviews they thought Bjorkgren was a micromanager and it led to problems privately and publicly, such as a shouting match between backup center Goga Bitadze and assistant coach Greg Foster.

In Dallas, there were similar complaints — and results — about Carlisle.

While he led the Mavericks to their only championship with superstar Dirk Nowitzki and is the winningest coach in franchise history, Carlisle didn't win another playoff series in Dallas.

The Mavericks lost in the first round six times, including this year and last year to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first two postseason appearances for Doncic. There were occasional signs of tension with Carlisle and Doncic, including angry gestures toward the coach during games from the 22-year-old two-time All-Star.

Still, Cuban had said he expected Carlisle to return after another first-round exit. But after the departure of Nelson, who once called Carlisle “our Jerry Sloan,” it didn't take Carlisle long to decide to move on as well.

