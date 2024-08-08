Carles Puigdemont, ex-Catalan leader, returns to Spain after nearly 7 years as a fugitive

Former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont returns to Spain despite an arrest warrant after nearly seven years as a fugitive

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after organizing an illegal independence referendum in the wealthy Spanish region nearly seven years ago, returned to the country on Thursday despite a pending arrest warrant.

Puigdemont defiantly appeared in Barcelona after traveling from Belgium and faces charges of embezzlement for his part in the attempt to break Catalonia away from the rest of Spain.

Puigdemont has dedicated his career to the goal of carving out a new country in northeast Spain — a struggle which is decades-old. His largely uncompromising approach has brought political conflict with other separatist parties as well as with Spain’s central government.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Relatives of Belarus' political prisoners complain that East-West swap...
2
Kyle Schwarber slugs 3 homers and has 7 RBIs for Phillies in 9-4 win...
3
Muhammad Yunus is heading to Bangladesh to take office as its interim...
4
Utah man who killed woman put to death by lethal injection in state's...
5
The Latest: Debby makes landfall again as tropical storm soaks South...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top