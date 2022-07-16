journal-news logo
X

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

Nation & World
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier has crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said.

Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. It was operated by Meridian, a cargo carrier.

The pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane's engines and he was given the choice of landing in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports. He opted for Kavala, which was closer, but the plane crashed about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the airport, Greece's Civil Aviation authority said.

“We were hearing explosions until a few minutes ago," Filippos Anastassiadis, mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, told the Associated Press. “I am about 300 meters from the site of the crash."

Locals reported seeing a fireball. The explosions have sparked speculation among locals and some Greek media the plane was carrying explosives.

The crash site is on farmland close to two villages that are part of the Paggaio municipality.

The fire service has cordoned off the area.

In Other News
1
Hassan finishes 4th in world 10,000 meters; Gidey gets gold
2
Wildfire rages in Bordeaux; fire pilot killed in Portugal
3
Jennifer Kupcho, Lizette Salas win LPGA Tour team event
4
Camilla at 75: Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday
5
Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top