Carey, backed by Trump, wins primary for House seat in Ohio

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown, a centrist backed by Hillary Clinton, influential House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the Congressional Black Caucus, several leading unions and over 100 local leaders, enjoyed a surge in national support in July.

The race comes at a pivotal moment for the progressive movement. Centrists have been ascendant in the early months of the Joe Biden era, while the party's left flank has faced a series of defeats — in New York City's mayoral race, a Virginia gubernatorial primary and a Louisiana House race.

Meanwhile, a contingent of moderates are worried that a leftward drift could cost the party seats in the midterms next year. Biden hasn't heeded the left’s calls for more aggressive action on certain issues, including voting rights and immigration.

That’s left progressive leaders searching for new strategies that can bolster its influence.

Turner will add another voice to those efforts, joining Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, and a class of younger, relatively new lawmakers who have made it their mission to push the Democratic leadership to the left.

But Turner’s history of biting criticism of fellow Democrats no doubt irked her party’s establishment — she once likened supporting Biden to being forced to eat excrement — and has given Brown something to campaign against on the campaign trail.

For Republicans, the Columbus-area race emerged as a test of Trump's influence, particularly after the former president backed the loser in a Texas primary last week. As president, Trump boasted of his sway over politicians' political fortunes, with a strong record of backing winners. Since he left office, candidates have scrambled to get his endorsement, even lining up at times for reality-show style interviews.

All of the candidates in the GOP primary billed themselves as conservatives and many boasted more legislative-branch experience than Carey.

State Sen. Stephanie Kunze has spent almost nine years in the Ohio House and Senate, championing legislation to tackle opiate addiction, infant mortality and sexual violence. She had won the endorsement of the GOP in the district's largest county, Franklin, and of the Value In Electing Women PAC.

Sen. Bob Peterson has been a state lawmaker since 2012. A farmer and former president of the Ohio Farm Bureau, he was backed by the powerful political arm of Ohio Right to Life and former Senate President Larry Obhof.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Allison Russo, a health policy consultant, defeated Greg Betts, a former Army officer and decorated combat veteran, for the nomination.

Back in the 11th District, Laverne Gore, a business owner, consultant, trainer and community activist, defeated Felicia Ross, a self-described “Jane of all trades,” in the Republican primary.

Winners of the August primaries will face off in the Nov. 2 general election.

A voter heads into the Zelma George Community Center in Cleveland early Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Voting is taking place in parts of Cleveland and other areas of Ohio's 11th Congressional District to pick a replacement for Marcia Fudge who represented the district until she was appointed to be the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. (David Petkiewicz /Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: David Petkiewicz Credit: David Petkiewicz

FILE—In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, speaks during a hearing at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Russo is running on the Democratic side for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio's District 15. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File) Credit: Brooke LaValley Credit: Brooke LaValley

FILE - In this July 7, 2021 file photo Nina Turner, a candidate running in a special Democratic primary election for Ohio's 11th Congressional District speaks with supporters near the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections before casting her vote in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020 file photo, Laverne Gore, who is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 11th Congressional District speaks during a campaign event in Fairlawn, Ohio. Gore, a business owner, consultant, trainer and community activist, faces Felicia Ross, a self-described “Jane of all trades,” in the Republican primary in Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Republican state Rep. Jeff LaRe, a candidate of Ohio’s 15th congressional district, speaks to a gathering of Republicans at 3 Brothers Diner in Grove City, Ohio, on Thursday, July 26, 2021. The special election for the seat Tuesday, Aug. 3, has suddenly becoming a high-stakes test of former President Donald Trump's endorsement power. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) Credit: Julie Carr Smyth Credit: Julie Carr Smyth

Republican Ruth Edmonds, a candidate of Ohio’s 15th congressional district, speaks to a gathering of Republicans at 3 Brothers Diner in Grove City, Ohio, on Thursday, July 26, 2021. The special election for the seat Tuesday, Aug. 3, has suddenly becoming a high-stakes test of former President Donald Trump's endorsement power. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth Credit: Julie Carr Smyth Credit: Julie Carr Smyth

A voter heads into the Michael Zone Recreation Center in Cleveland early Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Voting is taking place in parts of Cleveland and other areas of Ohio's 11th Congressional District to pick a replacement for Marcia Fudge who represented the district until she was appointed to be the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. (David Petkiewicz /Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: David Petkiewicz Credit: David Petkiewicz