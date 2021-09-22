Cards win 10th in row, beat Brewers to extend wild-card lead

Avisail Garcia singled to open the Milwaukee ninth and Lorenzo Cain grounded into a forceout — originally ruled a double play, the call was reversed by replay.

After Luis Urias walked, Cain took third on a flyout. Christian Yelich was intentionally walked and Cabrera struck out Reyes for his 11th save.

St. Louis scored a run in the first without a hit off Brandon Woodruff (9-10) and added a run in the eighth on Tommy Edman’s RBI single.

The Brewers scored once in the eighth off Luis Garcia when pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach walked, Kolten Wong doubled and Willy Adames followed with a sacrifice fly.

Woodford allowed just two singles in five innings, striking out five and walking one. Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera each followed with a hitless inning.

After the first-inning run, Woodruff allowed a pair of third-inning singles in six innings, striking out 10 and walking two.

Edman generated a run for the Cardinals in the first. He worked a nine-pitch walk to lead off, stole second, took third on a groundout and scored on Tyler O’Neill’s sacrifice fly.

The Cardinals made it 2-0 in the eighth when pinch-hitter Lars Nootbaar walked with one out, stole second and scored on Edman's second hit of the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty, on the 10-day IL since Aug. 25 with a right shoulder strain, threw about 15 pitches to teammates in a simulated game. “He looked like Jack. So we’ll see how he recovers and we’ll evaluate what the next step is,” manager Mike Schildt said.

Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson, on the IL since Sept. 2 after being struck in the pitching shoulder by a line drive, is scheduled to be activated and start Wednesday’s game against St. Louis. … Cain was not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game. Cain came out of Saturday’s game with a sore groin after crashing into the wall on a sensational catch. Cain pinch-hit in the seventh and remained in center field.

BREWERS MOVES

OF Tyrone Taylor was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. RHP Miguel Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-2, 4.50) starts the third game of the series on Wednesday. Mikolas allowed three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start for his first victory since 2019.

Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson (4-8, 4.18) is scheduled to come off the IL for his first start since Sept. 1. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Anderson was likely to make a short start, followed by the bullpen.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman watches his RBI-single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) laughs with St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) after hitting a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill makes a running catch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash