Cards' Fitzgerald: 'Don't have the urge to play' football

Known by many Cardinals fans as “Larry Legend," he has played his entire career in the desert. He has 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards. Those numbers both rank second in NFL history behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

He's proven incredibly durable, even in his latest seasons. He played in every regular-season game from 2015 to 2019 and appeared in 13 games during 2020, catching 54 passes for 409 yards and a touchdown.

Fitzgerald was a 2008 All-Pro and has made 11 Pro Bowl teams in a career that started in 2004. He was the third overall pick in that year's draft out of Pittsburgh and almost immediately became one of the game's top receivers.

Fitzgerald has a fairly low-key personality for a receiver — a position notorious for its prima donnas. He usually does his job with a smile and rarely complains, even during some tough years when the Cardinals cycled through multiple journeyman quarterbacks.

It's one of many reasons Fitzgerald is widely beloved in Arizona and fans erupt every time he catches a pass. Over two decades, he's established deep connections in the community and became a part owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns last year.

Over the past two years, he relished working with young quarterback Kyler Murray, whom the Cardinals drafted No. 1 overall in 2019. He also has a good rapport with Kingsbury, who is only a few years older than the receiver.

