Cards' 17-game winning streak ends with 4-0 loss to Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas sits in the dugout after being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas sits in the dugout after being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Nation & World
By STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Cardinals’ team-record 17-game winning streak ended when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed Adrian Houser and led the Milwaukee Brewers over St. Louis 4-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals' team-record 17-game winning streak ended when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed Adrian Houser and led the Milwaukee Brewers over St. Louis 4-0 on Wednesday night.

St. Louis was given a standing ovation after the defeat by the crowd of 35,283. The streak, the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017, lifted the Cardinals into next week's NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco.

The Cardinals were 71-69 after losing to Cincinnati 6-4 on Sept. 10, their previous defeat. St. Louis is 21-7 in September, tying the 1930 and 1942 Cardinals for most wins in the month.

Manny Piña added a solo homer for the NL Central champion Brewers, who have won four of five.

A night after clinching a postseason berth, the Cardinals did not start regulars Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman.

Houser (10-6) allowed three hits in five innings. He has given up one earned run or none in four of his last five starts. Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and Aaron Ashby finished a three-hitter.

Vogelbach homered in the sixth off Miles Mikolas (2-3), who allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. The reigning NL Rookie of Year, Williams had an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA. ... INF Willy Adames returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with left quadriceps discomfort. ... INF Rowdy Tellez was 1 for 3 in the start of a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He is expected to join the Brewers on Friday in Los Angeles.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina missed his second successive game with right shoulder stiffness.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee LHP Brett Anderson (4-9, 4.30) will face LHP J.A. Happ (9-8, 5.86) in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday. Anderson gave up six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of a 10-2 loss to St. Louis on Sept. 22. Happ is 0-3 in his last five appearances against Milwaukee.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong walks off the field after striking out to end a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. The Brewers won 4-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong walks off the field after striking out to end a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. The Brewers won 4-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) is removed by manager Mike Shildt (8) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) is removed by manager Mike Shildt (8) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas walks off the field after being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas walks off the field after being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) and Luis Urias (2) celebrate a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) and Luis Urias (2) celebrate a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by first base coach Quintin Berry (23) while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by first base coach Quintin Berry (23) while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson, left, is safe at first as Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson, left, is safe at first as Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain catches a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner to end the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain catches a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner to end the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

